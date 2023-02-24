On the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valerii Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukrainians for their steadfastness and indomitability during the nine years of war.

‘The basis of our sustainability is people. Ordinary people. Ordinary Heroes. Among us. In line with us’, Zaluzhnyi wrote on Facebook.

He noted that people took up arms to protect their relatives, their homes and their state from the enemy’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression. At this moment, people are defeating occupiers, holding their positions, freezing in the cold but native land, saving the lives of their brothers-in-arms, helping the army with everything.

General Zaluzhnyi stated that we are ‘stronger than steel’ and that we remember ‘the indomitable defenders of Donetsk Airport and Azovstal’.

‘Thank you, Ukrainians! Respect and deep gratitude to all who serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces and other defense forces of Ukraine. To everyone who helps, supports, believes – an earthly bow. Eternal memory and honor to all those who died for freedom. We will endure. And we will win!’ Zaluzhnyi concluded.