In a news conference held in the Kyiv underground Saturday, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the issue of Ukrainian fighters still holding out in Mariupol.

Ukraine’s president revealed he got a ‘signal’ from the Ukrainian military in Mariupol right before the press conference, saying the last few hours made the situation extremely dire for them due to renewed attacks of Russians.

Zelensky admitted Kyiv is currently unable to ‘de-block’ the military units caught up at Azovstal steel plant but insisted the soldiers are showing the understanding.

‘Ukraine is not able to have a military de-blockade of Mariupol. And the Ukrainian military who are now there, understand it. It is reality’