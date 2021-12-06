On December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate the 30th anniversary and receive greetings from political leaders and top officials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Armed Forces on the 30th anniversary and began a working trip to Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There he will take part in ceremonial events and present state awards to the servicemen.

‘The Armed Forces of Ukraine are 30 years old. All this time our military have been protecting freedom, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine! Ukrainians are proud of their army! On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I thank the soldiers and veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their selfless service and heroism! Glory to Ukraine!’ Zelensky said.

The fifth president of Ukraine and the leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on Facebook.

‘The greatness of the people is seen in the actions of their sons and daughters, who are ready to give their lives for the Homeland. They have protected and continue to protect us from the Russian aggression. I bow before each soldier who faithfully serves Ukraine. Ukrainian people are proud of you. Congratulations on the Armed Forces Day!’ Poroshenko wrote.

The defense minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the positions of the Ukrainian army in Donbas and awarded the servicemen.

The leader of the ‘Batkivshchyna’ party Yulia Tymoshenko also joined the chorus of greetings. She posted a touching photo and congratulations on her Facebook account.

‘December 6 is the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These men and women defend our state, independence and peace. We can count on them. We are proud of them and we love them. Glory to Ukraine!’ Tymoshenko wrote.

The US embassy in Ukraine greeted the Ukrainian military in a special message, ‘On the Armed Forces Day of Ukraine, we thank all those who have served in the name of Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We pay our respects to all the fallen and wounded, and we salute those who continue to serve in Ukraine’s defense. Ukraine has no greater partner than the United States’.

The Armed Forces Day is celebrated annually on December 6 – the day of the adoption in 1991 of the law of Ukraine ‘On the Armed Forces of Ukraine’.

Today, according to the Global Firepower Index-2021, the Armed Forces of Ukraine rank 25th among 140 countries.