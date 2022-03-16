Ukrainian medic in Mariupol issued a video address about the situation in Mariupol, claiming the city is completely blocked and lacks medicines.

The video appeared on ‘Azov’ regiment Telegram channel.

‘If you think that you realize the scale of the catastrophe in Mariupol caused by Russia’s crimes, then, I assure you, you do not even imagine the real picture.

We, the medics, 24 hours a day are trying to help not only the military but also the civilians. We do it under enemy air strikes and artillery fire. Ambulances no longer operate.

Almost every bomb and Grad rocket are not just the wounded. These are torn out arms and legs, broken eyes, torn fragments of the body, falling out entrails… I understand that it hurts to listen because among the wounded and dead your family members and friends may be.

But you have to listen, because you have to understand the situation and act. Speak about Mariupol. Shout about it. Because we do not want to be dead heroes and martyrs. People want to live and rebuild the ruined Ukraine – people who have been defending their right to be Ukrainians since 2014.

There is no need to make movies and write books about it later, there is no need to say that you didn’t know or couldn’t help! You know! And you can help! Often all we can do is state death and persuade the relatives to move away from the dead bodies to the shelter, because there is no way to bury bodies. There is no possibility to get people out from under the rubble and they are slowly dying there.

This is the truth that is unlikely to be heard by those who post on social media joyful pictures of an imminent victory. Yes, Ukraine will definitely win! But dozens and hundreds of thousands will die because the official statistics is too optimistic and lacks additional zeroes.

Unblock Mariupol and provide the opportunity to bring medicine, evacuate the wounded and bury the dead. The city that has fought for the whole country for eight years and is fighting now – we are not martyrs, we are fighters! But now we need the help of all Ukraine.

Mariupol is Ukraine!’