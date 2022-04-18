Mariya Vdovychenko, 17, recounted the jarring experience she and her parents had at the Russian filtration camp at Mangush.

Fleeing from Mariupol, we ended up in the filtration camp at nearby Mangush. There were two camps. The one was for people who were fleeing on foot. It could take them a month to get through it as the lines were crazy. Another camp was set up for people who were coming on cars.

You can hardly call it a camp; it is just lines of cars. We had some 500 cars in the line waiting ahead of us, and thousands more behind us.

We were not allowed to step out of cars, look for food or go to toilets. There were armed soldiers everywhere who would intimidate, inspect, making sure everyone stayed in their places.

We were told the ‘filtration checkpoint worked from 5 am till 11 pm, but in reality it was different as they were in no rush to get up, and it took them forever to have a meal, have a smoke. Then came the time for a phone call. Then their new shift arrived. It dragged on.

They didn’t care about civilians. We stayed in a car for two days waiting for our turn as in one hour they would let go two or three cars at most.

So the filtration starts at the checkpoint. When you pull up they check your pockets, search the car and all your baggage. They searched people, made men undress there next to a car, looking for tattoos that could reveal some affiliations with ‘nationalists’.

There were situations when they would detains some of car passengers – a mother or a father could be held up and the car was forced to leave, people felt gutted – Russian were armed and you couldn’t do a thing.

We got to the checkpoint at 11 pm and our car was the last one that night. They searched us. My mom was not able to walk for her illness, and they let her stay in the car telling us that ‘filtration is for those older than 14’.

I and my father got out of the car. In 200 meters’ distance from the place there was some hut. People were standing in a line, all of them looked fatigued and were freezing as they had no warm clothes on. I almost got frostbite there and couldn’t feel my toes.

The camp officials just walked around talking and sharing stories about the women they had tortured.

I overheard some of their conversations.

‘And how about the one that failed the filtration check? What did you do to him?”

‘I just shot him. Have shot about 10 men. I don’t count, got tired of it’.

One man came out from the ‘filtration’ place with a petrified look in his face. He was trembling. He said it was a cruel interrogation and they beat him. And they held up his wife.

‘They tried to find people who love their Motherland and wanted the regular life’

Then it was our turn. I and my father went to different filtration rooms.

I had my fingerprints taken, they scanned my documents and checked the telephone. They asked provocative questions. About the government, Ukraine, my personal viewpoint. They were trying to find people who loved their home country and want the regular life. They intimidated, called names, humiliated, and hit me.

They took away my passport and saw I was 17. They didn’t like it and said I looked too young for the age as they probably were looking for some young girls.

Then they pushed me out and I went back to the car accompanied by an armed soldier. He shoved me claiming I was too slow. I fell and hurt my knee, but I understood if I didn’t get up and rush to the car, I wouldn’t be able to leave. I ran.

When my mom saw me coming alone, she panicked. What happened to dad? Did he fail their filtration test? Did he get killed? Was he tortured? But I couldn’t utter a word. I was sitting listless and didn’t know what could happen next.

The father came back in 40 minutes. We saw him pushed out of the place. He stepped out and had a fall. He tried to get up and fell again. He limped to the car.

We drove to Berdyansk where we slept in the car. The father told us about his filtration ordial.

He was asked to show his documents, fingerprinted, made to get undressed, and searched. Then they started to grill him. The shoved him. Discovering that his phone was empty, they came at him with questions and threats like ‘Why is your phone clean empty?”, ‘What are you holding back?”, “We don’t trust you!”. They hit him on the head. My father found himself outdoors and couldn’t remember anything. Due to the head injure my father could hardly see, but we carried on.

On the way from Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhya we passed through 27 checkpoints, and at each of them we got stopped, searched, made to show documents, and asked if we had been ‘filtrated’. They took away food, warm things, asked for cigarettes, and even wondered if we had some drugs and alcohol to share.

The fighting was going on. We had something coming under our car and exploding so that car just bounced up. The father said we shouldn’t be bothered as it was some fireworks, but we knew well enough you don’t get fireworks at the wartime.

When we reached Orikhove in Zaporizhzhya region, we saw piles of stone, anti-tank hedgehogs, barb wire. It is then we breathed a sigh of relief, and then we saw the Ukrainian flag.

The full story was first published by Hromadske on April 16.