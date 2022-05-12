Azov regiment vice-commander Sviatoslav Palamr addressed Ukrainian leadership in an interview to ICTV channel.

He said that the defenders of Mariupol fought with guns against tanks and called on the authorities to do everything possible to save them.

According to Palamar, the current situation at Azovstal is difficult. As for the wounded, the situation is critical – there are no antibiotics and painkillers, operations are performed without anesthesia. There is no way to help the seriously wounded. It is also impossible to evacuate them.

‘Our guys die every day due to lack of medical care, dirty air, smoke and malnutrition’, the commander stated.

‘The world watches all these things as a show. And where are the actions? We need immediate action. How much more do we need to shout about this situation? Our leadership has set us the impossible task of keeping the defense in such conditions, knowing that aircraft and naval artillery are fighting against us. We do not have air defense and the ability to fight ships. We are fighting with guns against tanks’.

He also stressed the need for ceasefire to evacuate the bodies of those killed.

‘The families of the fallen soldiers want us to evacuate the bodies to the Ukraine-controlled territory and bury them with honors. These are women and men who deserve it.’