Two girls who had managed to escape from besieged Mariupol addressed Ukrainian authorities in a video posted by National Corps.

In the video, the refugees says that their relatives are still in Mariupol and there are still a lot of families with children in the city.

The girls ask the President’s office to help evacuate civilians and the military from the blocked city.

‘All that I saw and heard was a loud crash, airplanes, burned houses, schools, kindergartens. Bodies lie on the streets. Landmines everywhere. If [Russians] find messages in the phone with bad comments about the Russian military, a person will be taken captive’, says one of the girls.

The refugee girls ask to speak about Mariupol outloud, as there are a lot of children and wounded there.

‘We hope that the President’s office will hear the pleas of Mariupol and will do everything to save people’, they said.