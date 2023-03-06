President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians calling for unity and urging to respond to the words ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ said by the Ukrainian prisoner of war executed by Russians.

Zelensky called for everyone to respond to his words together in unity, ‘Glory to the hero! Glory to the heroes! Glory to Ukraine!’ The president promised that ‘we will find the murderers’.

Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that due to the unity and determination, Ukrainians know exactly the result of this war. The words ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ will always sound and millions will always answer ‘Glory to the heroes!’ Ukraine will not forget the feat of each defender who died defending the freedom for Ukraine.

‘I thank everyone who is now fighting for Ukraine! I thank everyone who helps Ukraine! Eternal memory and respect to all those who gave their lives for the freedom of our people! Eternal memory and honor to all Ukrainian heroes of different times who dreamed and fought for the freedom of Ukraine! Ukraine will win! Glory to Ukraine!’ the president concluded.