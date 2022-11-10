Former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko posted on his Facebook page a video from the liberated village in Kherson region.

The video shows local residents who welcome Ukrainian military with the tears of joy in their eyes.

Petro Poroshenko wrote that this video will touch even the hardest heart. The villagers are hugging the Ukrainian soldiers who freed them from the Russian invaders.

‘Our guys!’ the locals say with tears.

Petro Poroshenko thanked Ukrainian military and concluded that ‘we’ll win for our incredible people’.