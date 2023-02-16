On the air of the American TV channel MSNBC, Petro Poroshenko called on the allies to increase aid to Ukraine.

As reported by the ‘European Solidarity’ party press service, Petro Poroshenko emphasized that Ukraine needs something that will change the rules of the game before the Russian offensive increases. The politician thanked the ‘tank coalition’ for supplying Ukraine with weapons.

However, Ukraine still needs munitions, electronic warfare systems, air defense, and fighter jets.

Poroshenko stressed that the vital task is to prevent Russia from domination in the air.

He is convinced that the shortest way to peace is to provide Ukraine with more weapons.