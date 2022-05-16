Ukraine’s digital transformation ministry said in a statement Monday the country cyber specialists are stepping up their cyber response to Russia’s invasion.

“IT army is defending the cyber front and pounding the enemy. On May 9-15, at least 240 Russian online resources came under the [Ukrainian-led] attacks.’

Ukrainian cyber attacks literally rained on Russia’s May 9 parade by taking out scores of its websites or leaving them dented.

Among other things, hackers managed to ‘paralyze’ the sites of the shoe-makers providing footwear to Russian armed forces.

They have also targeted the enemy’s air sector disrupting online sales of air tickets, and to make the hurt more acute, the attacks crippled Russian services of project management, email marketing, online surveys, and CRM systems.