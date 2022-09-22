Azov Regiment commander, Maksym Zhorin, opened up on the flurry of thoughts he had following his release from Russian captivity along with some 200 Ukrainian soldiers often referred to as Azovstal defenders.

In his video address on Telegram, he said the news probably were inconceivable for many, but there they are.

‘Yet, it is true. Ukraine managed to return home more than 200 Ukrainian heroes who defended Mariupol,’ said Zhorin.

Among the released Ukrainians are Azov Regiment soldiers, Navy troops, the SBU and police officers, and National Guards.

The swap made it possible to return several female soldiers including Kateryna “Ptashka” Polishchuk.

‘Among those who were wrestled from Russian grip is Azov Regiment commander Denys Prokopenko. He is temporarily is not in the Ukrainian territory, but the most important thing, is that he is not in the grip of out enemies and is in full safety’.

There are concerns over the realized Ukrainians as many of them require medical assistance.

‘Despite that, the morale of those who have returned is rather high. The boys are content. Still can’t believe this happened to them, they are really back home. Many of them …thought they were being taken to be executed, while some thought they were going to another interrogation .. to face intimidation. But they are home, in safety,’ said Zhorin.

He also stressed the many of his fellow soldiers remain in captivity and a lot must be done to help bring them back home.