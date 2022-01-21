The mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov says Kharkiv is a Ukrainian city and people will not allow Russia to occupy it.

The statement of the mayor came after today’s interview of president Zelensky to Washington Post, in which he said ‘if Russia decides to enhance their escalation, of course they are going to do this on those territories where historically there are people who used to have family links to Russia. Kharkiv, which is under Ukraine government control, could be occupied’.

The mayor of Kharkiv urged citizens not to panic. He stated that he and his team would not allow Russia or anyone else capture Kharkiv.

‘Everything will be calm and clear in Kharkiv, nothing will happen here. We are making every effort, and Kharkiv will remain a quiet city, let the Russians shut up’, said Ihor Terekhov.

He stressed that his team is doing everything in a proper way, urged not to panic or get hysterical.

‘Kharkiv remains a peaceful, calm, tolerant city. There will be no war’, Terekhov said.