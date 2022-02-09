Rounds of ammunition and explosives were allegedly hidden by pro-Russian separatists for future sabotage group raids.

The Ukrainian security service said it found a weapons cache allegedly planted by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine-controlled Donbas region on Wednesday.

The dangerous finds discovered during the Ukrainian counter-sabotage operation included over 2 thousand rounds of ammunition and ten explosives .

According to the JFO statement, the weapon hoard was set to be used by pro-Russian proxy forces for hit-and-run raids in Ukainian territory.

Among explosives found were four hand grenades and rounds for machine guns. The cache was handed over to the local anti-bomb squad.

It is not the first time Ukrainian military operatives discover such weapons caches, said the JFO statement.

Such preventive measures and military reconnaissance effort help the Ukrainian military in the front-line territories as Kyiv seeks to bolster security and readiness amid heightened fears of Russia’s aggression.