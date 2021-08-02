The Security Service of Ukraine has announced blocking of a group led by an MP. The group is involved in the commission of serious crimes. Illia Kyva, an ‘OPZZh’ MP, confirmed that it was about ‘Patriots For Life’ organization headed by him.

The SBU does not mention the organization’s name. They call the liquidated group a ‘force cell of a pro-Russian public association controlled by an MP’. The name of the MP is not mentioned either.

According to the pre-trial investigation, this group specialized in committing crimes and provocative actions aimed at disturbing the situation in the country.

As an example, the SBU mentions an incident that occurred in March.

Then, as reported, the leader of the group together with its members stabbed an ideological opponent.

A special operation to block the group’s activities took place in Kharkiv, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.Police officers found:

cold steel;

instructions on preparing group members for radical actions against ideological opponents;

cannabis and equipment for its cultivation.

The leader of the group has been informed by the police about the suspicion of committing a crime. ‘Patriots For Life’, which is unofficially called the fighting wing of the ‘OPZZh’ party, was organized in summer 2020. The leader of the organization is ‘OPZZh’ MP Illia Kyva.

On his Facebook page, Illia Kyva confirmed that the SBU press release referred to his organization.

In a video message, which was later deleted, the MP insists that the SBU is campaigning to discredit him.

In addition, Kyva claims that the evidence against the group was allegedly given by a person who was detained and threatened by the SBU.

‘Now, this person has fled from them and has given truthful testimony that he was forced to give false evidence’, says Kyva.

The MP also states that the SBU officers planned to kill the witness and put a blame on his organization.

‘Bukvy’ addressed the SBU to comment on Kyva’s claims.

On July 13, ‘OPZZh’ MPs did not vote for the legalization of medical cannabis.

In August 2020, a bus with ‘Patriots For Life’ members was shot by unknown individuals on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway.

On November 29, an explosion occurred near the ‘National Corps’ office. Maksym Zhorin, the head of the ‘NC’, said that Illia Kyva and Oleh Shyriaiev, the regional leader of ‘Patriots for Life’, could be involved in it.

Shyriaiev was detained in early July in the case of a raider seizure of a grain elevator in Kharkiv region.

According to Illia Kyva, Shyriaiev is the leader of the group, who received the suspicion of committing a crime.