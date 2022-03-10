In video issued Thursday evening, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko blamed Russian troops headed by Putin for ‘cynical and destructive war against humanity’.

Boichenko stressed that Mariupol survived ‘two days of hell’ after a strike at a maternity hospital, which killed at least three people, including a child.

‘Russian air strikes hit residential areas, killing civilian population – the elderly, women and children’, the mayor stated, adding that the invaders prevent organizing humanitarian corridors and delivering medicines and food to people.