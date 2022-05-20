Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatskyi of Azov Battalion took to Twitter on Friday to show his last photos before he his final stand site at Azovstal steelworks.

26-year-old soldier reached out to his followers asking them to share his photography portraying the months’ long siege of Azovstal.

Kozytski said he posted ‘high-resolution’ images so they could be sent to photography contests and seen by wider audience.

‘If I win something, it will be an exciting thing’, added the soldier.

He also thanked people for support to Azov Battalion,  adding hopeful ‘see you’ in the end.

photo by Dmytro Kozatskyi

