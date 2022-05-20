Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatskyi of Azov Battalion took to Twitter on Friday to show his last photos before he his final stand site at Azovstal steelworks.

26-year-old soldier reached out to his followers asking them to share his photography portraying the months’ long siege of Azovstal.

Kozytski said he posted ‘high-resolution’ images so they could be sent to photography contests and seen by wider audience.

‘If I win something, it will be an exciting thing’, added the soldier.

He also thanked people for support to Azov Battalion, adding hopeful ‘see you’ in the end.