Azov regiment has posted on Telegram the photos of the wounded soldiers still defending Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

The servicemen need urgent medical help and surgeries.

Mariupol defenders are in unsanitary conditions, with open wounds bandaged with unsterile remnants of bandages. They do not have the necessary medicines and food.

‘The whole civilized world has to see the conditions, in which the wounded defenders of Mariupol are, and to act!’ the Azov statement stresses.

It calls on the UN and the Red Cross to ‘show their humanity’. These organizations must prove that they can save wounded people who do not take part in hostilities.

Many defenders of Mariupol have amputated upper or lower limbs. Some soldiers have deformed jaws and faces, as well as deep bullet or shrapnel wounds. Soldiers need immediate medical care.

The Azov Regiment demands immediate evacuation of the wounded to a safe place.