Now independent MP Geo Leros can face a ton of decorum-related questions, let alone some disciplinary action, after showing an offensive hand gesture to the Ukrainian president in the parliament Thursday.

Adressing Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in a president’s box, Geo Leros said he was not afraid to speak the truth blaming the president for’ harassing him ‘using law-enforcement’.

Seconds later, enraged over boos and heckles from the MPs and the remark by parliament speaker, who asked not to digress, he called Zelensky ‘a main traitor in the country’ and showed him the middle finger.

Нардеп Гео Лерос назвав @ZelenskyyUa «головним зрадником України». Реакція спікера Стефанчука була блискавичною — Леросу вимкнули мікрофон. І так, відео дивитись до кінця 😉 pic.twitter.com/RGk2XHKnR1 — Букви (@Bykvu) November 4, 2021

The incident took place during a Thursday session called over reshuffle in the Ukrainian goverment.

It remains unclear what implications it can have for the uncivilized lawmaker.