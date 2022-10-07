The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov addressed Russian military in a video and urged them not to waste time and save their country from tragedy, and the Russian army from humiliation.

At the beginning of the video, Oleksii Reznikov introduced himself and noted that he is addressing the soldiers and sailors, sergeants and midshipmen, officers, generals and admirals of the Russian army, because they are the ones who will make the decisions.

‘Your paratroopers are now dying on the right bank of the Dnieper. They know their business, but someone in the Kremlin decided to send them to death. Why does this happen? It is very simple: you have been deceived and betrayed. You were promised an easy walk, but sent to a trap. You pay with your blood for someone’s fantasies and false goals, now they do not listen to you, because it means they will have to admit their mistakes, and in Moscow, they do not like the truth. It is easier to tell lies of how you heroically died in a battle with imaginary NATO troops. NATO countries supply us with weapons, that is true, but Ukrainian soldiers beat you with these weapons, and you know about it’, Oleksii Reznikov noted.

He stressed that the Ukrainian president stays with his army during the war, visits the frontline, but Putin hides in a bunker because he is afraid of contempt and righteous anger of the Russian army.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that the Russian military do not ‘liberate’ anyone in Ukraine, but destroy entire cities, where very recently Russians were considered good neighbors and local residents spoke Russian. Now, hate has been sown for generations to come.

‘Many of you have already understood that you were sent to die not for a just cause. The Moscow officials and politicians who sent you to war have money and property in NATO countries. They understand that they are trapped in the war. They will do everything to now blame you and put the responsibility for the war on you’, Reznikov stated.

He added that after the end of the war, Russian military will have to look in the eyes of the widows, orphans of the dead.

‘I will not give you advice. Just know. Ukrainians do not need Russian land – we have enough of our own. And we will return it all. We guarantee life, safety and justice to all who refuse to fight. And we will achieve a war tribunal for those who gave criminal orders. You can still save Russia from tragedy, and the Russian army from humiliation. However, time is running out. Do not miss it’, Reznikov concluded.