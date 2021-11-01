Advertising

Director of the investment company CYFRD Yuliia Novik became the CEO of the youth business organization L361ON (Legion), as the Press Service informs.

“Legion is a community of schoolchildren and students from 14 to 25 years old who want to develop, to learn, to create start-ups, and to be successful young entrepreneurs. We help them to adapt to their future careers. Few people work with this audience today, but they shouldn’t be. Generation Z will have a 27% share of the labor market in 3 years. Businesses are already starving for trained personnel, because they need their own special approach to zoomers. I am delighted to be a part of the global project L361ON, which is the link between business and youth.”

Yuliia also noted that the official launch of the project is expected before the end of this year with the release of an interactive mobile app.

“Yes, the Legion has not officially started yet. We are preparing a mobile platform where young people will participate in interactions, make creative content, receive ratings, and prepare their socially responsible startups together with mentors. We plan to launch a beta version by the end of the year. Today’s priorities are closer cooperation with universities in Kyiv and in the regions, active involvement of young people in the project, and work with brands,” Yuliia Novik said.

It should be reminded that the youth business organization L361ON is already holding online and offline meetings with business owners, top managers, and investors on an ongoing basis, who, in the format of Q&A sessions, answer urgent business questions of young people.