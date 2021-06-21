An MP Yuriy Kamelchuk from the ‘Servant of the People’ parliamentary fraction who had previously claimed that coronavirus was a fake disease and he himself did not trust any vaccine in the world became a Ukrainian spokesperson on COVID-19 issues in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The MP informed about it on his Facebook page.

‘Today in Strasburg, I was chosen to be a spokesperson on the topic “Covid passes and certificates” […] in the PACE session debates. The balance between the need to respond to the threats posed by the pandemic, preserve human rights, and support business, especially recreational, which is utterly topical in summer should be maintained,’ wrote he.

In December 2020, Kamelchuk found himself in the middle of scandal after denying COVID-19 vaccines efficacy as he considered coronavirus to be a fake disease. The MP considered also that spending by the Government a significant amount of money on vaccination was a ‘trap’.