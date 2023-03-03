During the ongoing rescue operation after the Russian missile attack that targeted the apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, the emergency workers found two more dead bodies of the killed local residents.

The Emergency Service of Ukraine informed that two more bodies were found on early Friday morning. As of now, four people are reported killed during the strike.

Since the beginning of the operation, the rescuers saved 11 people from under the rubble. In addition, they saved 2 cats.

The emergency employees have cleared 102 tons of debris and provided psychological assistance to 76 residents of the building.