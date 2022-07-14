A referendum is in the works to make occupied Zaporizhzhya region part of Russia. Then news came Thursday from Yevhen Balytsky. The former Ukrainian MP and defector now leading occupational administration even hinted at the time it could take place.

‘A referendum of Zaporizhzhya joining the Russian Federation will take placed in early fall,’ said the collaborator in his comments for Russian state media.

Earlier this month, another occupational official Volodymyr Rogov said Moscow is working out a ‘mechanism’ to make it happen with the public survey requiring over 50% of votes saying yes to it.

Presently, Russian troops are in control of 60% of the region.