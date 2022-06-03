Russian troops are tightening access controls at Zaporizhzhya nuclear site and now demanding the personnel hand in their mobile phones and other personal items before going to work, said Ukraine’ military intelligence Friday, adding the nuclear plant operations face a ‘critical situation’ due to shortage of spare parts.

“A critical situation has developed at the … plant in terms of ensuring stable and safe operations. There are practically no spare parts and expendable materials left,” the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence said.

The nuclear plant has switched to week-long rotations of the personnel who have to deal with rigorous security control from the Russian occupation forces who are now lodging on its premises.

It is reported that Moscow can move to re-connect the nuclear power plant to Russia’s energy grid, which is now ‘technically impossible’.