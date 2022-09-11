On the 200th day of the full-fledged Russian invasion, president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation, thanking the Ukrainian military and saying that the most important events are still ahead.

The president dedicated his message to those who are on the frontline, defending the country from the aggressor troops. He stressed that Ukraine still exists as an independent nation because of the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian military and the whole population.

‘200 days of Ukrainian resistance. Almost 5 thousand hours. Almost 300 thousand minutes. Almost 20 million seconds. These are the reasons to say ‘thank you’ today to everyone who made this possible. We say ‘thank you’ millions of times. We believe in them, believe in our victory’, the president said.

Thanking ground troops, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that daily, step by step, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ensuring the future victory, regaining each meter of the Ukrainian land.

He also thanked artillery and rocket troops for ‘destroyed enemy columns, warehouses, bases and headquarters. Important crossings and bridges under Ukrainian artillery control’.

The president also mentioned Ukrainian air forces, air defense, paratroopers and assault troops, and the navy, who fight the enemy in the air and on the sea, medical workers, clergy, and cyber troops.

He concluded that the Ukrainian army is now creating a history, the history of Ukraine’s independence and victories.