Among those blacklisted are Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach and leader of Donbas separartists Denys Pushylin.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signs orders #378, 379 that bring in sanctions against Andriy Derkach, Anton Symonenko, Petro Zhuravel, Andriy Telezhenko, Dmytro Kovalchuk, Konstantyn Kylymnyk and Denys Pushylin.

The designated persons who are alleged to be part of manipulative information campaigns will have their assets blocked and face restrictions of other business dealings in Ukraine.

The move was pushed by State Security and Defense Council to address ‘anti-Ukrainian propaganda’ and false narratives that pose a threat for the state security.

The restrictive order also targeted several Ukrainian and Russian media outlets with the links to the designated persons. It is Era-Media, Only News, Skeptik, vedomosti.ru, and mk.ru.

It is worth noting that last year Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach was sanctioned by the US government following allegations of his links to Russia and meddling in the US elections.