Zelensky official disses Poroshenko return and calls it a publicity stunt arguing the former president is trying to hype up the issue.

Zelensky aide Mykhaylo Podolyak is at it again – responding to the coverage of Poroshenko’s return.

The official downplayed the situation that saw crowds of opposition supporters descending on Kyiv airport to meet the ‘European Solidarity’ leader on his return from Europe ahead of criminal hearing in his case.

By ‘scandalizing’ the situation, Poroshenko seeks to prompt division in Ukraine said Podolyak, adding the former president was putting on a ‘political Tiktok show’.

He also calls the situation when Poroshenko was delayed by border control officials for a regular procedure to check his passport a ‘hysterical concert’.