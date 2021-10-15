‘Schemy’ watchod comes forth with another scathing investigation on dubious business schemes of Zelensky and his close circle.

In 2010, Volodymyr Zelensky and his close business partner Serhiy Shefir used questionable schemes to claw back their hefty deposits after the bankrupt Brokbisnesbank got a state insolvency administration.

After Brokbisnesbank then owned by Serhiy Kurchenko, the oligarch with ties to Yanukovych family, went under, Zelensky and Shefir moved to buy the bank debts of several Ukrainian companies to secure repayment of their own deposited money.

Such deals allowed the indebted companies dodge paying back on their collateral loans making Zelensky and Shefir the bank secured creditors who could now jump the line and seek far more beyond set 200 thousand hryvnas compensation from the state following liquidation of Brokbisnesbank.

Their scheme was set to help save the assets for Podilsky Gospodar (260 million hryvnas’ collateral), Chynbar (260 million hryvnas’ collateral), and Kyiv repair and engineering works.

In 2015, Ukraine’s High Economic Court ruled such schemes illegal. According to ‘Schemy’ report, ‘Servant of the People’ senior MP and parliamentary finance committee chair Danylo Getmantsev criticized such deals as ‘unacceptable’ but, on learning Volodymyr Zelensky was involved , added ‘the documents must be looked into’.

‘Schemy’ journalists reached out to the Ukrainian president Zelensky spokesperson for comments, but their requests were left unanswered.

In his remarks for ‘Schemy’, Serhiy Shefir argued ‘[back then] we had no time to attend to juridical issues. We granted someone the right to handle our law issues’ adding he will provide more details ‘after going back to files’.