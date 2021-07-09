President Volodymyr Zelensky and the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko continue to lead in the presidential rating. The gap between them in the second round has halved.

Center for Social and Marketing Research SOCIS conducted the poll on June 25-30, 2021.

If election were held in Ukraine now, 28.8% of respondents would vote for the current President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, 18.4% of respondents would vote for the former president Petro Poroshenko.

In the first round of the presidential election in 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky received 30.24% of the vote, and Petro Poroshenko – 15.95%. The gap between the candidates was then 14.29%. Now it is 10.4% (decreased by almost 4%).

According to SOCIS, the third in the presidential rating is now Ihor Smeshko with 10.3% support. Yuliia Tymoshenko (8.5%) and Yurii Boiko (7.9%) are next.

The polling company also modeled possible results of the second round of the presidential election. The gap between Poroshenko and Zelensky has also narrowed compared to the 2019 vote. Volodymyr Zelensky has 60% support and 40% would vote for Petro Poroshenko.

In the second round of the 2019 presidential election, Petro Poroshenko received 24.45% of the vote, and Volodymyr Zelensky – 73.22%. Therefore, the gap between them was 48.77%. Now, the gap is more than twice smaller and makes 20%.

According to the poll, in the second round, both Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky would defeat Yurii Boiko.

The results of the poll are representative at the level of the whole country in terms of age (over 18 years), gender, type of settlement (city/village) and regional division. The poll was not conducted in the occupied Crimea and in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The poll involved 2,000 respondents and used Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing. The average duration of one interview was 11 minutes.