On December 7, Time magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine as the 2022 Person.

Journalist Simon Shuster wrote that Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader relied on the fact that courage is contagious, adding that that courage ‘spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion’.

TIME also notes the courage of all Ukrainians who took arms to defend their Homeland against the enemy.

Earlier, TIME noted that after the beginning of the Russian invasion, Zelensky has become the face of democracy on the international level. In a world clouded by information and media overload, the president’s daily video reports on the war in his country urge the world not to forget the conflict that continues in Ukraine.