The details of a phone call with General Burba come as another evidence of Zelensky involvement in the botched Wagner mercenaries capture.

Insistence that the sting operation targeting Wagner mercenaries should be put off that came from president Zelensky and his top aide Yermak was a broad hint the plan was doomed from the very beginning, argues former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky.

In his new explosive interview with Khrystyna Bondarenko, ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky comes clean about the details of his phone call with intelligence agency chief Vasyl Burba, in which he ordered to delay the operation that was set to trap up Russian mercenaries.

Chervinsky says he was opposed to the idea arguing the delay will lead to failure ‘I said, if we postpone it, we fail it. He said to postpone. For me, these words meant ‘fail it’.

The former intelligence officer noted he wanted to make sure about real intentions of Zelensky and Yermak.