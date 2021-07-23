On Friday, July 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky replaced the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Oleksandr Lytvynenko took the place of Valerii Kondratiuk.

The relevant decrees #301, #302 and #303 appeared today on the official website of the president.

Decree 301 dismissed lieutenant general Kondratiuk who had headed Intelligence Service since June 5, 2020.

With two other decrees, Zelensky dismissed Lytvynenko from the post of director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies and appointed him the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko. Photo: niss.gov.ua

Who is Oleksandr Lytvynenko?

He was born on April 27, 1972 in Kyiv, Doctor in Political Sciences, major general of the reserve.

Education

According to the website of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (where information about Litvinenko’s professional path is still available), in 1994, he graduated from the Institute of Cryptography, Communications and Informatics of the Academy of Federal Counterintelligence Service of the Russian Federation with a degree in Applied Mathematics. In 2015, he passed lustration inspection.

In 2009, Lytvynenko graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in law, and in 2013, from the Royal College of Defense Studies (RCDS), UK.

Career

In 1994-1998, Lytvynenko was a senior officer of the SBU’s Department of Government Communications.

In 1998-2005, he worked at the National Institute for Strategic Studies. Later, until 2007, Lytvynenko worked for the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

In 2007-2009, he was Deputy Head of the Information and Analytical Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. In 2010-2014 Lytvynenko was Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies.

In 2014-2019, he held the position of Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In August 2019, Lytvynenko became the director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies.

Lytvynenko also worked part-time as a lecturer at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.