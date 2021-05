During his Thursday press conference the Ukrainian president failed to clarify his position on sanctions against oligarch Ihor Kolomoysky.

Asked by a Reuters reporter when sanctions against oligarchs Ihor Kolomoysky and Dmytro Firtash are coming, the president did not offer a direct answer.

‘You willl see a lot […] Watch us on Fridays,’ said Zelensky.

He also informed about details of the new ‘law on oligarchs’ set to curb their influece over political life of Ukraine.

