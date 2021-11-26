On November 26, Volodymyr Zelensky held press marathon ‘30 questions to the President of Ukraine’ for domestic and international media.

During the marathon, Zelensky was asked about de-oligarchization of Ukraine and criminal persecution of big businesses. The president stated the process ‘has just started’ adding ‘I respect big business, but it is important that it does not influence the media and politicians. As for criminal persecution, it seems to me that we should deal with strategic things’.

Zelensky reminded that his government started judicial reform and said that ‘criminal persecution is carried out by law enforcement agencies’.

‘There I see ‘treason’ at the highest level, you see our decisions at the National Security and Defense Council.

I receive information just like you. People do not see thousands of minor criminal cases. However, little by little we are moving forward and big businesses, which break laws, will be punished’ the president claimed.

What is wrong with the ‘anti-oligarchs’ law?

The oligarchs law, a pet project of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, drew somewhat mixed reactions from international experts.

The controversial law was signed by Zelensky on November 5.

Fareed Zakaria, a political commentator and the host of CNN’s weekly public affairs show, stated the law creates risks for freedom of press in Ukraine.

Leading Swedish expert Anders Aslund said Volodymyr Zelensky was copying policies of Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

The law was to be submitted to Venice Commission for expertise.