Zelensky’s rating is on the drop and he has the biggest anti-rating among Ukrainian politicians.

According to the ‘SOCIS’ latest poll, 29.3% of Ukrainians will never vote for Zelensky with 56.6% of respondents opposing Zelensky to run for the second term.

Only 25.8% of respondents would like Zelensky to run for the office again, 8.9% believe that there is still a long way to go before the next elections, and the same number (8.8%) refused to answer.

In addition, 18.6% of respondents are ready to vote for Volodymyr Zelensky, who is followed by Petro Poroshenko with 12.6%.

Yuriy Boyko (8.2%), Yulia Tymoshenko (7.8%), Dmytro Razumkov (4.5%) and Yevhen Muraev (4.0%) are behind the leaders.

Compared to September 2021, the rating of Volodymyr Zelensky decreased by almost 7%.

In the second round, the gap between Zelensky and Poroshenko compared to the 2019 election narrowed from 49% to 8%. If the election took place next Sunday, 53.9% of decided votes would go for Zelensky and 46.1% for Poroshenko.

In addition, only 18.8% of respondents believe that the current government is better than the previous one. 42.9% believe that they are the same and 32.4% think the current government is worse than the previous one.

The majority of respondents (44.4%) consider the so-called ‘de-oligarchization’ to be populism and 14.2% believe that this is an attempt by Zelensky and his team to redistribute property and become oligarchs themselves. 13.5% believe that this is a sincere desire for justice. With another 10.8 believing it is a step towards a successful Ukraine. 9.4% warn this is an attempt to take control of TV channels owned by the oligarchs.

The poll involved 2,000 respondents and was held October 29 – November 4, 2021. The statistical sampling error is 2.4%.