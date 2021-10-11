President’s office ignores information requests from world media concerning the companies mentioned in the documentary ‘Offshore 95: secrets of president Zelensky’s business’.

Anna Babinets, the head ‘Slidstvo.Info’, stated this in the interview to ‘Detector media’ watchdog.

The documentary ‘Offshore 95: secrets of president Zelensky’s business’, produced by ‘Slidstvo.Info’ investigative journalists, became part of Pandora Papers project.

Volodymyr Zelensky did not react to the film while Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President’s office, said ‘there was nothing new’ in the documentary.

According to Anna Babinets, a few weeks before the release of the film, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Suddeutsche Zeitung, the BBC and other media submitted detailed information requests to president Zelensky, the head of Ukraine’s security service Ivan Bakanov and others.

Ukrainian authorities have not responded to these requests.

The Pandora Papers records arrived from 14 different offshore services firms with more than 600 journalists involved in the investigation.

Ukraine features prominently in Pandora Papers investigation with almost 40 Ukrainians named among politicians and businessmen from dozens of countries who used offshore companies for questionable deals and property acquisitions.

The journalists of Ukrainian ‘Slidstvo.Info’ claim Pandora Papers include information on Zelensky’s offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands, Belize and Cyprus.

The alleged involvement of president Zelensky in money laundering provoked protests both in Ukraine and abroad.