Petro Poroshenko suggested his take on the scandal involving ‘Servant of the People’ MP and put full blame on Zelensky.

The ‘Servant of the People’ party got under fire after an explosive revelation by ‘Ukrainska pravda’ with the footage showing MP Trukhin offering a bribe to the police officers.

In his Facebook statement, Petro Poroshenko accused president Zelensky of ‘covering up’ corrupt officials and drunk drivers, adding that only public eye and journalist investigations do not allow president’s party to tie up loose ends.

Poroshenko stressed that it is not about Trukhin only and not about just one car crash, claiming all such events are connected to one person – Volodymyr Zelensky, who is responsible for each ‘servant’ party member and all scandals they are involved in.

‘It was Zelensky who brought all those ‘no names’ to power in 2019. They called it a ‘social lift’, but in reality Zelensky just switched on the sewer in the reverse mode bringing up to power all from the bottom’, Poroshenko wrote.

Zelensky now has to cover up all these stories with ‘all law enforcement agencies serving the interests of the President’s Office’, the former president added.

‘The investigation of the accident involving MP Trukhin showed a complete degradation of power. Only Zelensky’s personal participation could provide such deep coordination of law enforcement agencies in covering Trukhin’s case all these months’, Poroshenko claimed.

The former president also said that his party demands to immediately convene an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada and to hear the reports of law enforcement. Poroshenko then demanded Volodymyr Zelensky, as ‘Trukhin’s personal guardian angel’, also be present at the extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

‘Zelensky bears responsibility for the inaction of the interior minister whom he recommended. Zelensky bears responsibility for the inaction of the State Bureau of Investigations. He systematically covers the crimes of his team, because he is their accomplice’, Petro Poroshenko concluded.