Amid war fears and military escalation at the Ukrainian-Russian border, president Zelensky had a phone talk with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the call in his tweet Friday.

‘[I] spoke with Emmanuel Macron about unblocking Normandy format and Trilateral Contact Group work. [We] agreed on joint nezxt steps. [We] discussed threats to Ukraine’s energy security and diversification of energy sources. [I am] grateful to the President of France for his positive assessment of the current reforms’ Zelensky wrote.

Macron-Zelensky call followed yesterday’s Biden-Zelensky talks, during which the US president doubled down on his support for the Normandy Format and ongoing efforts of de-escalation and diplomacy.