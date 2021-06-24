Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that he is eager to transform Ukraine and is using all the available tools in order to do it, among others he mentioned the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

‘I have always been saying that I came to change the country, and this is the absolute truth,’ the head of the state claimed.

Zelensky noted that though ‘Ukraine has a parliamentary-presidential system of government; it de facto has presidential-parliamentary political system. Electing the president, the Ukrainians, no matter what, want him to be responsible for everything’.

He specified that sometimes it is necessary to react in a very fast manner to the events, which take place in Ukraine, and the NSDC facilitates quick decision-making.

‘We came to change the country, so let us do it. That is why I am using all the tools I have at hand […] NSDC is one of the weapons. And I use it,’ the Ukraine’s President summed up.