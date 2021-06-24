‘I have always been saying that I came to change the country, and this is the absolute truth,’ the head of the state claimed.
Zelensky noted that though ‘Ukraine has a parliamentary-presidential system of government; it de facto has presidential-parliamentary political system. Electing the president, the Ukrainians, no matter what, want him to be responsible for everything’.
He specified that sometimes it is necessary to react in a very fast manner to the events, which take place in Ukraine, and the NSDC facilitates quick decision-making.
‘We came to change the country, so let us do it. That is why I am using all the tools I have at hand […] NSDC is one of the weapons. And I use it,’ the Ukraine’s President summed up.