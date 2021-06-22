On June 22, 2021, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented a nationwide program ‘Healthy Ukraine’ aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle.

Zelensky announced the launch of this program at the All-Ukrainian forum ‘Ukraine 30. Healthy Ukraine’.

The program is elaborated by the President’s Office along with the Health, Youth, and Education Ministries.

‘The Program is to attract all the age groups. Its main objective is to help Ukrainians live longer’, said Zelensky.

According to the President, the average life expectancy in Ukraine is 72 years, according to this indicator, Ukraine ranks 115th in the world.

Zelensky emphasized that popularizing healthy lifestyle is essential for increasing fertility rates and life expectancy in Ukraine.

‘The first component of our program is a healthy school model… This is a new model of physical training lessons, which are to be interesting and popular among children. This is also the reform of school nutrition; my wife Olena is currently implementing it. This is a new school menu created by a well-known chef Yevhen Klopotenko. This is the popularization of school sports сlubs. These are new online applications for parents and children,’ the President explained.

Volodymyr Zelensky also noted that according to the statistics infectious, oncological, and circulatory diseases cause 85% of deaths in Ukraine. The main problem is disease identification.

‘For those aged 55 and over full physical examinations, so called check-ups, will be available once a year or every other year,’ Zelensky announced.

The President said that the Program would provide every city with comfortable and free public sports facilities.