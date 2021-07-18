Former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Danyliuk asked Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife to influence him in preparation for the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting took place nine days before the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine.

The ex-official told about this in the TV program ‘High life with Kateryna Osadcha’ (29:49).

Danyliuk said that the most difficult part of preparing for the meeting was to get Volodymyr Zelensky to work. Despite the fact that a large number of analytical materials had been prepared before the summit, Zelensky got acquainted with them only superficially.

‘There were cases when I brought documents and Zelensky did not want to read them. He just left. Then I called Zelensky’s wife and said that Volodymyr was not quite well prepared for the meeting with the President of France. After a while, Zelensky came into my hotel room and said, ‘Okay, give me the documents.’

According to the ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, such a behavior could be explained by the fact that this was Zelensky’s first serious international meeting, and such a preparation was unusual to him.

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 12, 2019, a few days before the second round of elections. The meeting took place in the Élysée Palace in Paris. Ex-finance minister Oleksandr Danyliuk, former member of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention Ruslan Riaboshapka and head of Zelensky’s election campaign Ivan Bakanov took part in the meeting together with Zelensky.