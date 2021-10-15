With Stefanchuk stepping in as a new speaker, Zelensky removes Razumkov from National Security and Defense Council.

The presidential order was announced ahead of Friday meeting of state security council.

Razumkov was ousted amid reports of his rift with the president.

The former parliament chairman voiced his opposition against Zelensky anti-oligarchs law that prompted his replacement.

The removal of the speaker got 284 votes that came from the coalition of Zelensky’s ‘Servant of the People’ and smaller parliamentary groups.

In his bitter ‘farewell’ speech the sidelined speaker said it was ‘blind faith’ believing that joining ‘Servant of the People’ would bring changes to Ukraine.