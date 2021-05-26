Two men have been arrested in connection to the exposed scam that found them promising help from Zelensky’s aides with appointment of a regional government head in Kyrovohrad, said the Prosecutor’s General office in a statement.

The men allegedly offered their ‘lobbying services’ on a promise of $3,5 million.

‘One of them posed as ‘advisor to the Ukrainian president – in fact, neither of them claim no connection to the Ukrainian state officials’.

The suspects are facing charges of abuse of power.

In 2020, Ukraine was rocked by Denys Yermak video scandal that saw the brother of Zelensky’s top aide Andriy Yermak selling posts in state offices.