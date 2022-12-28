On December 28, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi delivered an annual address to the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation of Ukraine.

‘Holos’ party MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak posted on Telegram key messages of the president’s address.

Ukraine has become one of the leaders of the free world. We helped the West find itself again and no one there is afraid of the Russian Federation. It was Ukraine that united the EU.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, there have been 850 diplomatic events in which the president personally participated.

New security guarantees, reform of existing international organizations (which are supposed to guarantee peace, but are unable to do so) are needed.

Ukraine is on its way to the victory that all our generations have dreamed of. Now there is national unity and the support of the World.

We will get through this winter, Russian missile strikes will not help them.

We will increase the number of Starlink terminals to more than 30,000 in the near future. We will complete the total digitalization of all public services.

We will develop relations with the countries of Africa and the South for the sake of food security. 30 donor countries have joined the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

There should be an international tribunal for the Russians.

Our goal is to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and free all those who are currently in captivity.Since the beginning of the war, 1,456 of our people have been returned.

Reconstruction will be the largest economic project in Europe: the entire territory of our country needs reconstruction.

Besides the president, the parliamentary session was attended by all government members, commander-in-chief General Zalyzhnyi, foreign diplomats and family members of the fallen heroes.