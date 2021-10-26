The approval ratings of president Zelensky and his ‘Servant of the People’ party continues to decline.

The latest polling of ‘Razumkov’s Center’ pegs the president’s approval at just 17% of all respondents and 26% of those who would take part in the election.

Zelensky is followed by Petro Poroshenko with 9% and 14% respectively, Yuriy Boyko – 7% and 12%, Yulia Tymoshenko – 7% and 10%, and Dmytro Razumkov – 6% and 9%.

Yevhen Muraev, Ihor Smeshko, Volodymyr Groysman, Anatoliy Hrytsenko, Oleh Lyashko, Serhii Prytula, Ruslan Koshulynsky and Vitali Klitschko received less than 5% votes each.

Compared to the end of July 2021, Zelensky’s electoral support decreased from 19.5% to 17%.

Boyko’s electoral support also decreased from 13% to 7%, which may be partly due to the appearance of Muraev in the list of candidates offered to the respondents.

Poroshenko’s rating also decreased from 12% to 9% compared to January 2021.

The support level of other candidates has not changed significantly since the beginning of this year.

In addition, if the election to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine were held in the near future, the ‘Servant of the People’ party would receive the greatest support from voters – 14% of all respondents or 22% of those who would take part in the election.

‘European Solidarity’ party received 10% and 16% of votes respectively, ‘OPZZh’ – 8% and 13%, and ‘Batkivshchyna’ – 7% and 11%.

‘Nashi’ party would get 4% and 6% of votes respectively, and ‘Syla i chest’ party – 4% and 6%, with other political parties getting less than 4%.

Compared to the end of July 2021, the support for the ‘Servant of the People’ decreased from 17% to 14%.

The support for the ‘OPZZh’ party declined from 14% to 8%, which can be explained by the appearance in the list of ‘Nashi’ party, which focuses on the same segment of voters.

The poll was conducted October 14-20, 2021, with 2018 respondents interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.