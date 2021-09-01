Serhii Nykyforov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian President’s office, took a humorous photo against the background of the Washington Monument.

The Ukrainian delegation is on an official visit to the United States, during which the Biden-Zelensky meeting is planned. Zelensky’s spokesperson Nykyforov accompanies the Ukrainian president.

On September 1, Nykyforov posted a photo with the White House and the Washington Monument, an obelisk in the western part of the National Avenue in Washington honoring the first US president.

The second photo is a kind of mocking as it features Nykyforov sticking out his tongue and ‘holding’ the obelisk with his fingers.

The Washington Monument

The Washington Monument, made of marble, granite and bluestone gneiss, is both the world’s tallest predominantly stone structure and the world’s tallest obelisk 169 meters 29.4 centimeters high. The construction of the monument began on July 4, 1848 and finished in 1884 – almost 30 years after the death of its architect Robert Mills.

‘On July 4, 1848, thousands of people poured into the nation’s capital to celebrate not only the country’s birth, but also the laying of the 25,400-pound, white marble cornerstone of the Washington Monument’, – The Washington post wrote.

‘The Washington Monument has since become part of the United States’ July Fourth fireworks event and celebrations on the Mall.’