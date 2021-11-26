President Zelenskyi positively answered the question whether he is satisfied with the outcomes of his work as the head of state and his team.

On November 26, Volodymyr Zelensky held press marathon ‘30 questions to the President of Ukraine’ for domestic and international media.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the results of his work, the president stated that he was satisfied with what his team and he personally had done.

‘I am satisfied with what has been done. Not everything we promised was done, but we gave ourselves 5 years for it, not 2.5’, Zelensky said.

He also listed what he is satisfied with: land and infrastructure reforms, and digitalization of the country, which is the most important step in the fight against corruption.

Zelensky also announced judicial reform, ‘I still believe that the best result will be the beginning of the judicial reform. We understand what a complex and long process it is: law enforcement, the judiciary. It will all take a very long time’.