President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the decision of the National Security and Defense Council dated September 30, 2022 “Regarding Ukraine’s actions in response to the Russian Federation’s attempt to annex the territory of our state, with the aim of guaranteeing the security of the Euro-Atlantic space, Ukraine and restoring its territorial integrity”. This decision, in particular, presupposes the impossibility of conducting negotiations with the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The president’s decree says that control over the implementation of the decision is entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov.

Besides the the impossibility of negotiations with Putin, the decision includes other points.

The second point is to approve the text of the Joint Address of the President of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The third point instructs the government to prepare proposals for a multi-level security guarantee system based on multilateral and bilateral agreements of Ukraine, which are aimed at bringing the defense potential of Ukraine to a level that will ensure a guaranteed rebuff to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The decision also declares the need to increase the supply of the military assistance to Ukraine.