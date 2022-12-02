President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put in action the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated December 1, 2022 ‘On certain aspects of the activity of religious organizations in Ukraine and the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)’.

The corresponding decree No. 820/2022 was published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration a draft law on making it impossible for religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in the Russian Federation to operate in Ukraine in accordance with the norms of international law in the field of freedom of conscience and Ukraine’s obligations in connection with joining the Council of Europe.

The step follows the security measures recently taken by the Security Service of Ukraine regarding Orthodox churches belonging to Moscow patriarchy. During the searches, large amounts of Russian propaganda materials were found in different regions of Ukraine.